Global Torrefied Pellets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Torrefied Pellets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torrefied Pellets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Torrefaction
Steam Explosion (SE)
Segment by Application
Power Generation
Others
By Company
Zilkha Biomass Energy
New Biomass Energy
Bionet
Blackwood Technology
Arbaflame
Airex Energy
Bioendev
ECN
Thermogen Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Torrefied Pellets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Torrefaction
1.2.3 Steam Explosion (SE)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Torrefied Pellets Production
2.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Torrefied Pellets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Torrefied Pellets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Torrefied Pellets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Torrefied Pellets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Torrefied Pellets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Torrefied Pellets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Torrefied Pellets Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Torrefied Pellets Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Torrefied Pellets by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Torrefied Pellets Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Torrefi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/