SD Cards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SD Cards in global, including the following market information:

Global SD Cards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SD Cards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five SD Cards companies in 2021 (%)

The global SD Cards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Secure Digital (SD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SD Cards include SanDisk, SAMSUNG, PNY Technologies, Inc., G.SKILL, Kingston Technology Corp., Sony, Gigastone, Patriot and Transcend and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SD Cards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SD Cards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Secure Digital (SD)

Secure Digital High-Capacity (SDHC)

Secure Digital Extended Capacity

Global SD Cards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communication Devices

Digital Cameras and Camcorders

Others (PDAs;GPS; Gaming, Music &Video Devices

Global SD Cards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global SD Cards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SD Cards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SD Cards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SD Cards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies SD Cards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SanDisk

SAMSUNG

PNY Technologies, Inc.

G.SKILL

Kingston Technology Corp.

Sony

Gigastone

Patriot

Transcend

Lexar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SD Cards Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SD Cards Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SD Cards Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SD Cards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SD Cards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SD Cards Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SD Cards Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SD Cards Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SD Cards Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SD Cards Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SD Cards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SD Cards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SD Cards Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SD Cards Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SD Cards Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SD Cards Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SD Cards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Secure Digital (SD)

4.1.3 Secure Digital High-Capacity (SDHC)

4.1.4 Secure Digital Extended Capacity

4.2 By T

