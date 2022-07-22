Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System in global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mechanical Gyro Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Thales Group (France), The Raytheon Company (US), General Electric Company (US), Rockwell Collins Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US) and VectroNav Technologies, LLC. (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mechanical Gyro

Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optics Gyro

MEMS

Others

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marchant Ships

Naval Ships

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Safran Electronics & Defense (France)

Thales Group (France)

The Raytheon Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (US)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

VectroNav Technologies, LLC. (US)

LORD MicroStrain (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Marine Grade Inertial Navigation System Product Type

