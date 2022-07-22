Aerospace and Defense Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2015-2024

Summary

The Emerging 5 Aerospace & Defense industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– These countries contributed $1,92,359.5 million to the global aerospace & defense industry in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2,63,837.6 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.5% over the 2019-24 period.

– Within the aerospace & defense industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,03,286.8 million in 2019. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $59,604.9 and $16,050.9 million, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the aerospace & defense industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,48,534.5 million in 2024, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $78,511.9 and $18,197.7 million, respectively.

Scope

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Aerospace & Defense

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Aerospace & Defense in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Aerospace & Defense in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Aerospace & Defense in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9 Aerospace & Defense in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

11 Aerospace & Defense in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis

12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data

13 Company Profiles

13.1. BAE Systems plc

13.2. Denel SOC Ltd

13.3. Embraer SA

13.4. AviChina Industry & Technology Co., Ltd.

13.5. China North Industries Corp

13.6. Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd

13.7. Bharat Electronics Ltd

13.8. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

13.9. Tata Sons Pvt Ltd

13.10. The Boeing Company

13.11. Airbus SE.

13.12.

