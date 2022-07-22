Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pre-Insulated Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pre-Insulated Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below Ground Pipes
Above Ground Pipes
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Construction
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Waste Water Treatment
Automotive
Other
By Company
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc
Georg Fischer AG
Watts Water Technologies
Brugg Group AG
Insul-Tek Piping Systems Inc
Polypipe Group PLC
Uponor
Thermal Pipe Systems
DAEKYUNG ENERTECH Co.,Ltd
Logstor
Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH
LR Marine A/S
Thermacor Process Inc
isoplus international
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pre-Insulated Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below Ground Pipes
1.2.3 Above Ground Pipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.6 Waste Water Treatment
1.3.7 Automotive
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Production
2.1 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Pre-Insulated Pipes Sales by Region
