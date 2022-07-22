Global Connected Homes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Connected Homes market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Homes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Energy Management Systems

Security & Access Control

Lighting Control

Segment by Application

Dwelling

Business Building

Hotel

Others

By Company

ADT

Honeywell

Vivint

Nortek

Crestron

Lutron

Leviton

Comcast

ABB

Acuity Brands

Alarm.com

Control4

Schneider Electric

Time Warner Cable

Siemens AG

Sonos

Savant

Nest

AMX

Legrand

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Homes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Homes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Connected Homes Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Connected Homes Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Connected Homes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Connected Homes Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Connected Homes Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Connected Homes Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Connected Homes Industry Trends

2.3.2 Connected Homes Market Drivers

2.3.3 Connected Homes Market Challenges

2.3.4 Connected Homes Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Connected Homes Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Connected Homes Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Connected Homes Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Connected Homes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3

