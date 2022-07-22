Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

GCC

PCC

Segment by Application

Paper

Plastics

Paint

Rubber

Adhesives/ Sealants

Others

By Company

Omya Inc

Imerys

MTI

Huber

Carmeuse

Lhoist

Takehara Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd

Excalibar Minerals

Okutama Kogyo Co.Ltd

Schaefer Kalk GmgH

Solvay S.A.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 GCC

1.2.3 PCC

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paper

1.3.3 Plastics

1.3.4 Paint

1.3.5 Rubber

1.3.6 Adhesives/ Sealants

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Production

2.1 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ground & Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (GCC & PCC) Sales Estimates an

