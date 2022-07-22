Medical Transcription Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Transcription Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Transcription Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Transcription Software market was valued at 6408.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8559.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Transcription Software include MModal, Winscribe, CLIN1, eScription One, SpeechRite, Accuro Voice, ChartNet, Dolbey and Acusis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical Transcription Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Transcription Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Transcription Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Medical Transcription Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Transcription Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Medical Transcription Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Transcription Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Transcription Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Transcription Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MModal

Winscribe

CLIN1

eScription One

SpeechRite

Accuro Voice

ChartNet

Dolbey

Acusis

ezMediscribes

Greenway

