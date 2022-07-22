Patient Case Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Case Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Patient Case Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Patient Case Management Software include athenaCoordinator, OpenPatientOS, AccuCare, ACUITYnxt, AGNITY MobileCare, Altai Oncology Suite, ANZER Clinical Case Management System, Carescribr and CaseTrakker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Patient Case Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Patient Case Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global Patient Case Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Health Systems
Global Patient Case Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Patient Case Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Patient Case Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
athenaCoordinator
OpenPatientOS
AccuCare
ACUITYnxt
AGNITY MobileCare
Altai Oncology Suite
ANZER Clinical Case Management System
Carescribr
CaseTrakker
Casewatch Millennium
CoreValue
doc2MD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Patient Case Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Patient Case Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Patient Case Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Patient Case Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Patient Case Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Case Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Patient Case Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Case Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Case Management Software Companies
3.6
