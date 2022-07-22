Patient Case Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Case Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Case Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Case Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Case Management Software include athenaCoordinator, OpenPatientOS, AccuCare, ACUITYnxt, AGNITY MobileCare, Altai Oncology Suite, ANZER Clinical Case Management System, Carescribr and CaseTrakker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Patient Case Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Case Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Patient Case Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Patient Case Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Patient Case Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Case Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Case Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

athenaCoordinator

OpenPatientOS

AccuCare

ACUITYnxt

AGNITY MobileCare

Altai Oncology Suite

ANZER Clinical Case Management System

Carescribr

CaseTrakker

Casewatch Millennium

CoreValue

doc2MD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Patient Case Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Patient Case Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Patient Case Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Patient Case Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Patient Case Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Patient Case Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Patient Case Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Patient Case Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Patient Case Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Patient Case Management Software Companies

3.6

