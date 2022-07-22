Defense Industry Top 10 Themes Prediction for 2021 – Thematic Research

Summary

This report provides an overview of our top 10 themes for 2021, identifying leading companies for each theme. Key themes include China Impact, India Impact, High-Intensity Warfare, Sustainability, and M & A well as focusing on key technologies, including hypersonics, directed energy, AI, big data, and unmanned vehicles. This report examines the impact of these trends over the next 12 months.

The report also focuses on non-defense specific trends, including the impact of COVID-19 on the market as well as how companies are managing sustainability goals.

Key Highlights

– China and India impact pages identify key players in both these markets and key technology themes identify drivers of growth as well as major companies.

– Technology companies which have major millitary contracts in relevant themes are identified, as well as defense companies with technical expertise.

Scope

– Key defense themes in 2021 are identified, establishing how these themes are growing and what will happen within them in 2021.

– The report included an in-depth industry analysis of various themes and identifies leading companies in each theme, establishing companies which stand to gain from their involvement in each theme as well as companies which are gaining in the theme.

– This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our ?thematic engine?.

Table of Contents

Executive summary

2021 Theme map

1. Hypersonics and Directed Energy weapons

2. China Impact

3. India Impact

4. Drones

5. Unmanned Vehicles

6. COVID-19

7. AI and Big Data

8. High-Intensity Warfare

9. Sustainability

10. M & A

