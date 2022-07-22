Election Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Election Management Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Election Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Election Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Election Management Software include eBallot, Simply Voting, AssociationVoting, AVANTE Election Management System (EMS), Balloteer, Clear Ballot, electionbuddy, Election Runner and Electionware EMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Election Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Election Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Election Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Election Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Election Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Election Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Election Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Election Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Election Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
eBallot
Simply Voting
AssociationVoting
AVANTE Election Management System (EMS)
Balloteer
Clear Ballot
electionbuddy
Election Runner
Electionware EMS
Intelivote
myDirectVote
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Election Management Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Election Management Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Election Management Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Election Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Election Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Election Management Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Election Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Election Management Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Election Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Election Management Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Election Management Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Election Management Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Election Man
