Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Proximity-based Systems
WiFi-based Systems
Others
Segment by Application
Retail
Aviation
Healthcare
Manufacturing and Logistics
Government Organizations
Public Places
By Company
Apple
Siko
Micello
Samsung
Broadcom
CSR
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Qualcomm
Navizon
Beaconinside
Bluepath
GiPStech
MazeMap
Nextome
Pinmicro
Pointr
Shopkick
Spreo
HERE
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Proximity-based Systems
1.2.3 WiFi-based Systems
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Aviation
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Manufacturing and Logistics
1.3.6 Government Organizations
1.3.7 Public Places
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Indoor Positioning and Indoor Naviga
