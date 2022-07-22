Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software include LabWare, Benchling, STARLIMS, LabCollector, OpenLab, labfolder, Labii, LabArchives and LabCup, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

CROs and Universities

Companies

Testing Labs

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LabWare

Benchling

STARLIMS

LabCollector

OpenLab

labfolder

Labii

LabArchives

LabCup

Labguru

SciCord

ArxLab

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

