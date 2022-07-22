Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software include LabWare, Benchling, STARLIMS, LabCollector, OpenLab, labfolder, Labii, LabArchives and LabCup, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
CROs and Universities
Companies
Testing Labs
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LabWare
Benchling
STARLIMS
LabCollector
OpenLab
labfolder
Labii
LabArchives
LabCup
Labguru
SciCord
ArxLab
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/