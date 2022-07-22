Australia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

Summary

Australia Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The Australian Defense budget will amount to US$30.9 billion in FY2020 increasing from US$29.5 billion in FY2019, continuing the trend in incrementally rising defense budgets across the historical period. The key factor pushing the increase is Australia's commitment to the security of its immediate region in the Indo-Pacific and the need to modernize maritime platforms.

Drivers of Defense expenditure include realignment of strategic priorities in the immediate Indo-Pacific region in response to a rising China?s military modernization and expanding sphere of influence as well as acquiring new capabilities for the Australian Defense Force to fulfill the defense strategy needs new platform acquisitions for deterrence capabilities. Strategic priorities are focusing on deterring potential conflict with a greater military power in the immediate region. Future investment hypersonic research and a ballistic missile defense will enable long-distance deterrence

This report offers detailed analysis of Australia's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Australia's defense budget: detailed analysis of Australia's FY2020 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Australia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Australian military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Australia are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Australian defense industry.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations & Market Entry Routes

Key Challenges

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2020-2025

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Arafura-class

Attack-class

Hunter-class

Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle

National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Australia

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

