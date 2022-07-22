Non-Contact Position Sensor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Contact Position Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-Contact Position Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Contact Position Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Position Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Contact Position Sensor include ams AG (Germany), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), MTS Systems Corporation (US), Renishaw plc. (UK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Contact Position Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Test Equipment

Material Handling

Machine Tools

Motion Systems

Robotics

Others

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Contact Position Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Contact Position Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Contact Position Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-Contact Position Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ams AG (Germany)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

MTS Systems Corporation (US)

Renishaw plc. (UK)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US)

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Contact Position Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Contact Position Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Contact Position Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-Contact Position Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-Contact Position Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-Contact Position Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

