IT Spending in Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Spending in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global IT Spending in Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of IT Spending in Healthcare include Accenture, ALTEN, Altran Technologies, IBM, SAP, ABB, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom and Hitachi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the IT Spending in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Services
Software
Hardware
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Medical Devices
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IT Spending in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IT Spending in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accenture
ALTEN
Altran Technologies
IBM
SAP
ABB
Alcatel-Lucent
Alstom
Hitachi
Bombardier
Capgemini
CGI
Cisco Systems
DXC Technology
GE Transportation
Huawei Technologies
Indra Sistemas
Infosys
Siemens
TCS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IT Spending in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IT Spending in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global IT Spending in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IT Spending in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IT Spending in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IT Spending in Healthcare Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Spending in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies IT Spending in Healthcare Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Spending in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Spending in Healthcare Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Spending in Healthcare Companies
4 Market Si
