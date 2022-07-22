Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manufacturing Intelligence Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manufacturing Intelligence Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manufacturing Intelligence Software include Activplant, 3DS, BISTel, Braincube, Enact, Epicor, eVue, Factory MES and FactoryMRI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Manufacturing Intelligence Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manufacturing Intelligence Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manufacturing Intelligence Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Activplant

3DS

BISTel

Braincube

Enact

Epicor

eVue

Factory MES

FactoryMRI

FactoryTalk

Hexagon

MachineMetrics

MIM.365

MITS Manufacturer Analytics

Oracle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manufacturing Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manufacturing Intelligence Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturing Intelligence Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Manufacturing Intelligence Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manufacturing Intelligence Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manufacturing Intellig

