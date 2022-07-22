Plant-based Butter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plant-based butter is the butter made from plant extracts such as almond, soy, coconut, and vegetable oils. Butter is the most used product in cooking by consumers and food manufacturers. Most of the butter products are milk-based having heavy saturated fat and cholesterol which can promote additional fat in the human body. Plant-based butter is comparatively low in saturated fat and tastes like dairy butter and can be used in the cooking, baking, spreading?s. Plant-based butter can be used in the food premixes, soups, sausages, bakery, prepared and packaged food, food service industry, household and others. The plant-based butter is becoming more popular among the consumer as a dairy alternative with additional health benefits. Plant-based butter supports to maintain healthy cholesterol levels, gluten-free, lactose-free, with the goodness plant extracts, which make it a unique and healthy alternative for the consumers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-Based Butter in global, including the following market information:

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7088343/global-plantbased-butter-forecast-2022-2028-813

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Plant-Based Butter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plant-Based Butter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-Based Butter include Conagra Brands, Inc., Upfield, Pure Blends, Nutiva, Jem Organic, Yumbutter, Ellyndale, Melt Organics and Fora Foods and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-Based Butter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-Based Butter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Plant-Based Butter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Household/Retail

Other

Global Plant-Based Butter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-Based Butter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-Based Butter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-Based Butter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Plant-Based Butter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Upfield

Pure Blends

Nutiva

Jem Organic

Yumbutter

Ellyndale

Melt Organics

Fora Foods

Miyoko's Creamery

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-plantbased-butter-forecast-2022-2028-813-7088343

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-Based Butter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plant-Based Butter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plant-Based Butter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plant-Based Butter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plant-Based Butter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plant-Based Butter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plant-Based Butter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plant-Based Butter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plant-Based Butter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plant-Based Butter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plant-Based Butter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-Based Butter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-Based Butter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Butter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-Based Butter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Butter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plant-Based Butter Market Siz

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-plantbased-butter-forecast-2022-2028-813-7088343

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Plant Butter Market Research Report 2022

Global Plant-Based Butter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Plant-based Butter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plant Based Butter Alternative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

