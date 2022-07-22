Mung Bean Protein Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mung bean protein is a plant-based protein which is derived from the mung bean, which is a type of legume and grown across the globe. Mung bean protein is one of the emerging plant- based protein which is widely recognized to improve the health and enhance the protein content in the body. Mung bean protein is gluten-free and offers the benefits including the easing the digestibility and providing the better flavor than soy, pea and other protein alternatives.

Mung bean protein is applicable to multiple foods and beverages applications such as baked goods, pasta, protein bars, breakfast cereals, and others. Additionally, mung bean protein also utilized to make a blended protein powder to enhance muscular strength. Mung bean is high in protein as 100 g of the bean contains the 24 g of protein. As resulted, mung protein isolates content more than 80% of crude protein content. Mung bean protein is highly utilizing for producing the plant-based and egg substitutes due to comprising the high protein content and different flavors.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mung Bean Protein in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7088361/global-mung-bean-protein-forecast-2022-2028-220

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Mung Bean Protein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mung Bean Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

80% (Purity) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mung Bean Protein include FUJI Plant Protein Labs, Henry Broch Foods, Equinom, Organicway Inc., Prinova Group LLC, ET-chem Natural Ingredients, 3B Keto, Bulk Powders and ETprotein and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mung Bean Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mung Bean Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

80% (Purity)

85% (Purity)

98% (Purity)

Others

Global Mung Bean Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Global Mung Bean Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mung Bean Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mung Bean Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mung Bean Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Mung Bean Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FUJI Plant Protein Labs

Henry Broch Foods

Equinom

Organicway Inc.

Prinova Group LLC

ET-chem Natural Ingredients

3B Keto

Bulk Powders

ETprotein

Laybio

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-mung-bean-protein-forecast-2022-2028-220-7088361

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mung Bean Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mung Bean Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mung Bean Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mung Bean Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mung Bean Protein Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mung Bean Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mung Bean Protein Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mung Bean Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mung Bean Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mung Bean Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Protein Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mung Bean Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mung Bean Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/global-mung-bean-protein-forecast-2022-2028-220-7088361

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Mung Bean Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Global Mung Bean Protein Sales Market Report 2021

Global Mung Bean Protein Market Research Report 2021

