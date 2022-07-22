Mung Bean Protein Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mung bean protein is a plant-based protein which is derived from the mung bean, which is a type of legume and grown across the globe. Mung bean protein is one of the emerging plant- based protein which is widely recognized to improve the health and enhance the protein content in the body. Mung bean protein is gluten-free and offers the benefits including the easing the digestibility and providing the better flavor than soy, pea and other protein alternatives.
Mung bean protein is applicable to multiple foods and beverages applications such as baked goods, pasta, protein bars, breakfast cereals, and others. Additionally, mung bean protein also utilized to make a blended protein powder to enhance muscular strength. Mung bean is high in protein as 100 g of the bean contains the 24 g of protein. As resulted, mung protein isolates content more than 80% of crude protein content. Mung bean protein is highly utilizing for producing the plant-based and egg substitutes due to comprising the high protein content and different flavors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mung Bean Protein in global, including the following market information:
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7088361/global-mung-bean-protein-forecast-2022-2028-220
Global Mung Bean Protein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mung Bean Protein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Mung Bean Protein companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mung Bean Protein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
80% (Purity) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mung Bean Protein include FUJI Plant Protein Labs, Henry Broch Foods, Equinom, Organicway Inc., Prinova Group LLC, ET-chem Natural Ingredients, 3B Keto, Bulk Powders and ETprotein and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mung Bean Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mung Bean Protein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
80% (Purity)
85% (Purity)
98% (Purity)
Others
Global Mung Bean Protein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Sports Nutrition
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Others
Global Mung Bean Protein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mung Bean Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mung Bean Protein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mung Bean Protein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mung Bean Protein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Mung Bean Protein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FUJI Plant Protein Labs
Henry Broch Foods
Equinom
Organicway Inc.
Prinova Group LLC
ET-chem Natural Ingredients
3B Keto
Bulk Powders
ETprotein
Laybio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mung Bean Protein Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mung Bean Protein Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mung Bean Protein Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mung Bean Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mung Bean Protein Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mung Bean Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mung Bean Protein Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mung Bean Protein Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mung Bean Protein Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mung Bean Protein Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mung Bean Protein Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Protein Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mung Bean Protein Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Protein Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mung Bean Protein Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Mung Bean Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Mung Bean Protein Sales Market Report 2021