Global Toluene Derivatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Toluene Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Toluene Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Benzene
Xylene
TDI
Others
Segment by Application
Foam
Solvent
Fuel
Others
By Company
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Chevron Phillips Chemical
BASF SE
BP Plc
CNPC
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
ExxonMobil Corporation
LyondellBasell
Mitsui Chemicals
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central & South America
Mid East & Africa
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Toluene Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Benzene
1.2.3 Xylene
1.2.4 TDI
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foam
1.3.3 Solvent
1.3.4 Fuel
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Toluene Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Toluene Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Asia-Pacific
2.7 Central & South America
2.8 Mid East & Africa
3 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Toluene Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Toluene Derivatives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Toluene Derivatives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
