Food Hygiene Testing Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food hygiene testing is to detect harmful substances in food according to national indicators, mainly some harmful and toxic indicators, such as heavy metals and aflatoxin. Then promote the food industry to develop in a large-scale, continuous and automated direction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Hygiene Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Hygiene Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microbiology Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Hygiene Testing include QIMA, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, T?V S?D, ALS, T?VNORD and AsureQuality, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Hygiene Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Microbiology Testing
Analytical Chemistry Testing
Nutritional Labeling Services
Allergen Testing
Environmental Monitoring
GMO Testing and Analysis
Other
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Growers / Farms / Fisheries
Exporters / Importers
Food Company
Food Service Businesses / Hospitality
Retailers
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Food Hygiene Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Food Hygiene Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
QIMA
SGS
Bureau Veritas
Intertek
Eurofins Scientific
T?V S?D
ALS
T?VNORD
AsureQuality
M?rieuxNutriSciences
FoodChain ID
Microbac
