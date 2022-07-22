Food Hygiene Testing Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food hygiene testing is to detect harmful substances in food according to national indicators, mainly some harmful and toxic indicators, such as heavy metals and aflatoxin. Then promote the food industry to develop in a large-scale, continuous and automated direction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Hygiene Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Hygiene Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbiology Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Hygiene Testing include QIMA, SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, T?V S?D, ALS, T?VNORD and AsureQuality, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Hygiene Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microbiology Testing

Analytical Chemistry Testing

Nutritional Labeling Services

Allergen Testing

Environmental Monitoring

GMO Testing and Analysis

Other

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Growers / Farms / Fisheries

Exporters / Importers

Food Company

Food Service Businesses / Hospitality

Retailers

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Food Hygiene Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Hygiene Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Hygiene Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QIMA

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Eurofins Scientific

T?V S?D

ALS

T?VNORD

AsureQuality

M?rieuxNutriSciences

FoodChain ID

Microbac

