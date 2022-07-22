Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk is used to describe milk that?s been treated in special ways to help it last longer outside a refrigerator or cooled environment.

Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk benefits are the same as any other type of milk, as it contains the same essential nutrients.

The difference between fresh and long-life milk is the method of processing. Fresh (pasteurised) milk is heated to 74?C for 15 seconds.Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk is heated to 140?C for two seconds and then packaged aseptically.

The increased temperature at which Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk is treated results in a greater reduction in bacteria and heat-resistant enzymes in comparison to milk that undergoes regular pasteurisation ? giving it an extended shelf life.

Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk can be stored for up to six months in a pantry, but once opened it needs to be refrigerated. Then it can be used normally like fresh milk within seven days.

UHT milk is available in forms like full-fat, reduced-fat, low-fat, modified and skim.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)

Global top five Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Cream UHT Milk Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk include Nestl?, Lactalis, Danone, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Yili, Saputo, Mengniu and Meiji. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Cream UHT Milk

Skimmed UHT Milk

Semi-skimmed UHT Milk

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Drinking

Food Industry

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)

Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)

Key companies Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nestl?

Lactalis

Danone

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Yili

Saputo

Mengniu

Meiji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-Heat Treated (UHT) Milk Companies

3.8

