“Spain Defense Market – Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026” report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The 2021 Spanish Defense budget has increased from US$9.8 billion in 2017 to US$13.3 billion in 2021, featuring a 7.95% CAGR over the historic period. In comparison to the spending by other NATO members, Spain is one of the lowest defense spenders and is unlikely that expenditure will reach 2% GDP by 2025 with allotted military expenditure amounting to 0.94% of national GDP in 2021. The current funding and forecast budget trends fall short of NATO obligations despite the increase in acquisitions, increasing the capability gap in the Armed Forces. The Spanish Defense Budget is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.74%, to U$18.3 billion in 2026. However, growth may be insufficient to fulfil the national defense strategy goals of platform modernization to further integrate services.

This report offers detailed analysis of Spain's defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Drivers of Defense expenditure include: Funding injection for acquisition programs

Spain has issued an acquisitions funding injection in research and development, the Special Armament Programs and the Special Modernization Programs in the 2021 budget. Personnel expense increase

For 2021, there will be an increase of EUR175 million for personnel expenses and a renewed focus on improving the military hospital network, personnel training and conciliation for young dependents.

Who Should Buy

– Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

– The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

– The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– Spain's defense budget: detailed analysis of Spain's FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

– Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Spain's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of French military regulation.

– Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Spain are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Spanish defense industry.

Reasons to Buy

– Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Spanish defense market over the next five years

– Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different defense and internal security segments in the Spanish market and identify the opportunities offered.

– Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, market trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

– Identify the major threats that are driving the Spanish defense market providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

– Channel resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the Spanish government

– Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top defense equipment providers in the country.

– The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available

Table of content

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political And Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social And Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy And Regulations

Procurement Policy And Process

Market Regulations

Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships of the Spanish Defense Market

Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2021 2026

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

F 110 Class

A400M Atlas

S 80 Class

Dragon Wheeled Combat Vehicle

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In Spain

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

About This Report

