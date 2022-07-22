Directional Sound Source Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Directional Sound Source in global, including the following market information:
Global Directional Sound Source Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Directional Sound Source Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Directional Sound Source companies in 2021 (%)
The global Directional Sound Source market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machinery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Directional Sound Source include Panphonics, Larson Davis, Holosonics, Audio Pixels, Aimil Ltd, Outline, Ultrasonic Audio Technologies, Soundlazer and BITwave Pte. Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Directional Sound Source manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Directional Sound Source Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Directional Sound Source Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Machinery
Digital
Others
Global Directional Sound Source Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Directional Sound Source Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architectural Acoustics: In-situ Fa?ade Measurements
Building Acoustic Measurements
Sound Insulation
Long Distance Auditory Warnings
Others
Global Directional Sound Source Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Directional Sound Source Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Directional Sound Source revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Directional Sound Source revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Directional Sound Source sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Directional Sound Source sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panphonics
Larson Davis
Holosonics
Audio Pixels
Aimil Ltd
Outline
Ultrasonic Audio Technologies
Soundlazer
BITwave Pte. Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Directional Sound Source Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Directional Sound Source Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Directional Sound Source Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Directional Sound Source Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Directional Sound Source Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Directional Sound Source Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Directional Sound Source Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Directional Sound Source Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Directional Sound Source Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Directional Sound Source Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Directional Sound Source Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Directional Sound Source Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Directional Sound Source Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Directional Sound Source Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Directional Sound Source Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Directional Sound Source Companies
