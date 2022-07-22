NFC Product Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NFC Product in global, including the following market information:

Global NFC Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NFC Product Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five NFC Product companies in 2021 (%)

The global NFC Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NFC Controller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NFC Product include NXP Semiconductors (Netherland), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), MediaTek, Inc. (Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Gemalto NV (Netherlands) and Texas Instruments (U.S.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NFC Product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NFC Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NFC Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NFC Controller

NFC Tag

Global NFC Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NFC Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Transportation

Automotive

Others

Global NFC Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NFC Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NFC Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NFC Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NFC Product sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies NFC Product sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NXP Semiconductors (Netherland)

Broadcom Corporation (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

MediaTek, Inc. (Taiwan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NFC Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NFC Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NFC Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NFC Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NFC Product Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NFC Product Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NFC Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NFC Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NFC Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NFC Product Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NFC Product Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NFC Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NFC Product Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC Product Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NFC Product Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC Product Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global NFC Product Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 NFC Controller

4.1.3 NFC Tag

4.2 By Type – Global NFC Product Reven

