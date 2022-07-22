Speech Analytics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Speech Analytics Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Speech Analytics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Speech Analytics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Speech Analytics Software include Talkdesk, CallTrackingMetrics, Verint, NICE, CallMiner, Clarabridge, CloudTalk, ExecVision and Tethr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Speech Analytics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Speech Analytics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Speech Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Speech Analytics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Speech Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Speech Analytics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Speech Analytics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Speech Analytics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Speech Analytics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Talkdesk
CallTrackingMetrics
Verint
NICE
CallMiner
Clarabridge
CloudTalk
ExecVision
Tethr
VoiceBase
3CLogic
Nuance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Speech Analytics Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Speech Analytics Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Speech Analytics Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Speech Analytics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Speech Analytics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Speech Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Speech Analytics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Speech Analytics Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Speech Analytics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Speech Analytics Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speech Analytics Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Speech Analytics Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speech Analytics Software Companies
