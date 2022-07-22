Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kid Gummy Vitamin is a vitamin supplement in form of gummies and special designed for kids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Kid Gummy Vitamin in global, including the following market information:
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Kid Gummy Vitamin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Kid Gummy Vitamin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Vitamin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Kid Gummy Vitamin include Church and Dwight Co, Herbaland, Hero Nutritionals, Life Science Nutritionals, Nature?s Bounty, Inc, Nature?s Way, Rainbow Light, Smarty Pants Vitamins and Bayer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Kid Gummy Vitamin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Vitamin
Multivitamin
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmacy and Drug Stores
Supermarkets
Online Retail Store
Other
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Kid Gummy Vitamin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Kid Gummy Vitamin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Kid Gummy Vitamin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Kid Gummy Vitamin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Church and Dwight Co
Herbaland
Hero Nutritionals
Life Science Nutritionals
Nature?s Bounty, Inc
Nature?s Way
Rainbow Light
Smarty Pants Vitamins
Bayer
Pharmavite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Kid Gummy Vitamin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kid Gummy Vitamin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Kid Gummy Vitamin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kid Gummy Vitamin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kid Gummy Vitamin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kid Gummy Vitamin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Kid Gummy Vitamin Market Size Markets, 2021 &
