Pea Milk Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pea milk is extracted from yellow peas and constitute same amount of protein as delivered by cow milk and way more than that present in almond milk. Milk extracted from peas is cost effective, produces a clean taste and does not delivers strong flavor as other plant based milk available in the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Milk in global, including the following market information:
Global Pea Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pea Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Pea Milk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pea Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pea Milk include Sproud, Ripple Foods, Snappea Foods, The Bolthouse Farms, Devon Garden Foods, Qwrkee, Freedom Foods, Vly Foods and Nestle and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pea Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pea Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sweetened
Unsweetened
Global Pea Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HoReCa
Individual Consumers
Gyms and Cafes
Others
Global Pea Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pea Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pea Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pea Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Pea Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sproud
Ripple Foods
Snappea Foods
The Bolthouse Farms
Devon Garden Foods
Qwrkee
Freedom Foods
Vly Foods
Nestle
The Mighty Society
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pea Milk Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pea Milk Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pea Milk Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pea Milk Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pea Milk Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pea Milk Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pea Milk Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pea Milk Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pea Milk Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pea Milk Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pea Milk Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pea Milk Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pea Milk Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Milk Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pea Milk Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Milk Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pea Milk Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sweetened
4.1.3 Unsweetened
4.2 By Type – Global Pea Milk Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Pea Milk
