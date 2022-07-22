Pea Milk Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pea milk is extracted from yellow peas and constitute same amount of protein as delivered by cow milk and way more than that present in almond milk. Milk extracted from peas is cost effective, produces a clean taste and does not delivers strong flavor as other plant based milk available in the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Milk in global, including the following market information:

Global Pea Milk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pea Milk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Pea Milk companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pea Milk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pea Milk include Sproud, Ripple Foods, Snappea Foods, The Bolthouse Farms, Devon Garden Foods, Qwrkee, Freedom Foods, Vly Foods and Nestle and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pea Milk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pea Milk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sweetened

Unsweetened

Global Pea Milk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

HoReCa

Individual Consumers

Gyms and Cafes

Others

Global Pea Milk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pea Milk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pea Milk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pea Milk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pea Milk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pea Milk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sproud

Ripple Foods

Snappea Foods

The Bolthouse Farms

Devon Garden Foods

Qwrkee

Freedom Foods

Vly Foods

Nestle

The Mighty Society

