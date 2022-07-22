Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sugar refers to a sweet crystalline substance extracted from various plants, specifically from sugar cane and sugar beet, containing sucrose, and widely used as a sweetener in food and beverage. HFCS stands for high fructose corn syrup. high fructose corn syrup is made through a wet milling process. Corn is processed to high-fructose corn syrup via enzymes. It is a potential replacement for sweeteners. The enzymes give it a sweeter taste by changing some parts of glucose to fructose. It is sweeter than regular corn syrup, due to the addition of enzymes that make it sweeter than sugar.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup in global, including the following market information:

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Raw Sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup include Cosan Limited, Suedzucker AG, DCM Shriram, E.I.D. Parry Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle and Roquette Fr?res and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Raw Sugar

Refined Sugar

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical and Personal Care

Household

Others

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cosan Limited

Suedzucker AG

DCM Shriram

E.I.D. Parry Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle

Roquette Fr?res

Tereos SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

