Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sugar refers to a sweet crystalline substance extracted from various plants, specifically from sugar cane and sugar beet, containing sucrose, and widely used as a sweetener in food and beverage. HFCS stands for high fructose corn syrup. high fructose corn syrup is made through a wet milling process. Corn is processed to high-fructose corn syrup via enzymes. It is a potential replacement for sweeteners. The enzymes give it a sweeter taste by changing some parts of glucose to fructose. It is sweeter than regular corn syrup, due to the addition of enzymes that make it sweeter than sugar.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup in global, including the following market information:
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Raw Sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup include Cosan Limited, Suedzucker AG, DCM Shriram, E.I.D. Parry Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle and Roquette Fr?res and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Raw Sugar
Refined Sugar
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
Household
Others
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cosan Limited
Suedzucker AG
DCM Shriram
E.I.D. Parry Limited
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill
Ingredion
Tate and Lyle
Roquette Fr?res
Tereos SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
