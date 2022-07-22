Container Registry Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Container Registry Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Container Registry Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Container Registry Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Container Registry Software include AWS, Microsoft, Docker, JFrog Artifactory, Google, Oracle, Red Hat, UrbanCode and IBM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Container Registry Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Container Registry Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Container Registry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
Global Container Registry Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Container Registry Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Container Registry Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Container Registry Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Container Registry Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Container Registry Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AWS
Microsoft
Docker
JFrog Artifactory
Oracle
Red Hat
UrbanCode
IBM
Quay
Alibaba Container Registry
Vmware
SUSE Portus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Container Registry Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Container Registry Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Container Registry Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Container Registry Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Container Registry Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Container Registry Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Container Registry Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Container Registry Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Container Registry Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Container Registry Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Registry Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Container Registry Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Container Registry Softw
