Veggie Casings Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Veggie Casings is a type of casing made entirely of plant material, does not contain any meat, and is different from collagen casings and animal-driven casings. It is suitable for vegetarians or people with other religious factors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Veggie Casings in global, including the following market information:
Global Veggie Casings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Veggie Casings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Veggie Casings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Veggie Casings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Caliber (Less than 30mm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Veggie Casings include Viscofan, Ennio International, Soreal Ilou, Euroduna, Nutra Produkte AG, Dunninghams and The Sausage Maker, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Veggie Casings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Veggie Casings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Veggie Casings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Caliber (Less than 30mm)
Large Caliber (Larger than 30 mm)
Global Veggie Casings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Veggie Casings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vegetarian & Vegan
Kosher & Halal
Global Veggie Casings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Veggie Casings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Veggie Casings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Veggie Casings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Veggie Casings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Veggie Casings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viscofan
Ennio International
Soreal Ilou
Euroduna
Nutra Produkte AG
Dunninghams
The Sausage Maker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veggie Casings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Veggie Casings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Veggie Casings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Veggie Casings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Veggie Casings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Veggie Casings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veggie Casings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Veggie Casings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Veggie Casings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Veggie Casings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Veggie Casings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veggie Casings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Veggie Casings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veggie Casings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Veggie Casings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veggie Casings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Veggie Casings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Small Caliber (Less than 30mm)
