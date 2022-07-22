Vegetable Yogurt Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetable Yogurt in global, including the following market information:
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7091568/global-vegetable-yogurt-forecast-2022-2028-750
Global top five Vegetable Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vegetable Yogurt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Coconut Yogurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vegetable Yogurt include Coyo, Nudie, Chobani, Danone, General Mills, Daiya Foods Inc., Maison Riviera, Coconut Collaborative and The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vegetable Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Coconut Yogurt
Soy Yogurt
Nut Yogurt
Others
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vegetable Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vegetable Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vegetable Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Vegetable Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coyo
Nudie
Chobani
Danone
General Mills
Daiya Foods Inc.
Maison Riviera
Coconut Collaborative
The Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation
Hain Celestial Group
Califia Farms
Ripple Foods
Good Karma Foods
Nancy's Yogurt
Kite Hill
Yoconut Dairy Free
Yili
Nongfu Spring
Sanyuan
Heibei Yangyuan
AYO
DAH!
PuraDyme
SHARAN
Kingland
Vegut
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vegetable Yogurt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vegetable Yogurt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vegetable Yogurt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vegetable Yogurt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vegetable Yogurt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vegetable Yogurt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vegetable Yogurt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vegetable Yogurt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vegetable Yogurt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegetable Yogurt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vegetable Yogurt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Yogurt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegetable Yogurt Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Yogurt Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Vegetable Yogurt Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Organic Vegetable Yogurt Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2022-2027 Global and Regional Vegetable Yogurt Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022-2027 Global and Regional Organic Vegetable Yogurt Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version