Service Discovery Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Discovery Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Service Discovery Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Service Discovery Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Service Discovery Software include Hystrix, Apache, HashiCorp, Eureka, SkyDNS, Docker Hub, GRPC, Avi Vantage Platform and CoreDNS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Service Discovery Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Service Discovery Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Discovery Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

Global Service Discovery Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Discovery Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Service Discovery Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Service Discovery Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Service Discovery Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Service Discovery Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hystrix

Apache

HashiCorp

Eureka

SkyDNS

Docker Hub

GRPC

Avi Vantage Platform

CoreDNS

etcd

linkerd

SmartStack

traefik

3Scale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Service Discovery Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Service Discovery Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Service Discovery Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Service Discovery Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Service Discovery Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Service Discovery Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Service Discovery Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Service Discovery Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Service Discovery Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Service Discovery Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Discovery Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Service Discovery Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Discovery Software Companies

