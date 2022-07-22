Global Directional Sound Source Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Directional Sound Source market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Directional Sound Source market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Machinery
Digital
Others
Segment by Application
Architectural Acoustics: In-situ Fa?ade Measurements
Building Acoustic Measurements
Sound Insulation
Long Distance Auditory Warnings
Others
By Company
Panphonics
Larson Davis
Holosonics
Audio Pixels
Aimil Ltd
Outline
Ultrasonic Audio Technologies
Soundlazer
BITwave Pte. Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Directional Sound Source Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Directional Sound Source Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Machinery
1.2.3 Digital
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Directional Sound Source Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Architectural Acoustics: In-situ Fa?ade Measurements
1.3.3 Building Acoustic Measurements
1.3.4 Sound Insulation
1.3.5 Long Distance Auditory Warnings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Directional Sound Source Production
2.1 Global Directional Sound Source Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Directional Sound Source Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Directional Sound Source Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Directional Sound Source Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Directional Sound Source Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Directional Sound Source Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Directional Sound Source Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Directional Sound Source Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Directional Sound Source Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2
