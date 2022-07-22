Uncategorized

Global Vacuum Salt Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vacuum Salt market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Salt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Granular Vacuum Salt

Fine Vacuum Salt

Segment by Application

Water Softener

Water Treatment

De-icing

Anticaking

Flavoring Agent

Others

By Company

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Ciech

Tata Chemicals

AkzoNobel

INEOS Group

Dominion Salt

AB Hanson & Mohring

Cerebos

Kensalt

Cheetham Salt

ACI

WA Salt Group



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

Global Vacuum Salt Market Insights and Forecast to 2028.pdf

 

