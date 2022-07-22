Social Media Analytics Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Media Analytics Tools in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Media Analytics Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Media Analytics Tools include Google Analytics, Adobe analytics, Sprout Social?Inc, Sendible, Iconosquare, Hootsuite Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt, Falcon.io and Storyheap, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Social Media Analytics Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Mobile-Android Native
Mobile-iOS Native
Other
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprise
SMBs
Personal Use
Agencies
Other
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Media Analytics Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Media Analytics Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Google Analytics
Adobe analytics
Sprout Social?Inc
Sendible
Iconosquare
Hootsuite Inc
Zoho Corporation Pvt
Falcon.io
Storyheap
Tailwind
TapInfluence
BuzzSumo
ShortStack(Pancake Laboratories)
Snaplytics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Media Analytics Tools Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Media Analytics Tools Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Media Analytics Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Media Analytics Tools Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Media Analytics Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Media Analytics Tools Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Media Analytics Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Media Analytics Tools Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Media Analytics Tools Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Social Media Analytics Tools Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Media
