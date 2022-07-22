Bug Bounty Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bug Bounty Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bug Bounty Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bug Bounty Platforms include Bugcrowd, Synack, HackerOne, Yes We Hack, HackenProof, Cobalt, intigriti, SafeHats and HACKTROPHY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bug Bounty Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Mobile-Android Native
Mobile-iOS Native
Host
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Finance & Banking
Software Development
Retail
Government
Other
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bug Bounty Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bug Bounty Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bugcrowd
Synack
HackerOne
Yes We Hack
HackenProof
Cobalt
intigriti
SafeHats
HACKTROPHY
Zerocopter
PlugBounty
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bug Bounty Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bug Bounty Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bug Bounty Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bug Bounty Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Bug Bounty Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Bounty Platforms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bug Bounty Platforms Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Bug Bounty Platforms Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027