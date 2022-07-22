Business Process Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Process Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Business Process Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Business Process Automation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud, SaaS, Web Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Business Process Automation Software include Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Laserfiche, Nintex UK Ltd, Kissflow Inc, Okta?Inc, bpm'online and Zoho Corporation Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Business Process Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Business Process Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Mobile-Android Native
Mobile-iOS Native
Installed
Other
Global Business Process Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprise
SMBs
Other
Global Business Process Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Business Process Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Business Process Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Business Process Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microsoft
Oracle
IBM
Laserfiche
Nintex UK Ltd
Kissflow Inc
Okta?Inc
bpm'online
Zoho Corporation Pvt
Process Street
TIBCO Software Inc
OptimumHQ
Process Bliss
Prophix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Business Process Automation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Business Process Automation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Business Process Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Business Process Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Business Process Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Business Process Automation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Process Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Business Process Automation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Process Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Business Pr
