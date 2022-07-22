Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

MEMS Pressure Sensor

MEMS Inertial Sensor

MEMS Gas Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Chemical

Commercial

Infotainment

Others

By Company

Sensata Technologies

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Panasonic

Robert Bosch

Infineon Technologies

Denso

Analog Devices

TDK

NXP Semiconductors

Allegro MicroSystems

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 MEMS Pressure Sensor

1.2.3 MEMS Inertial Sensor

1.2.4 MEMS Gas Sensors

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Infotainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Production

2.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Automotive Micro-electromechanical System (MEMS) Se

