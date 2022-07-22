Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions include IBM, Netscout, Radware, Nexusguard, SiteLock, Verisign, Instart, Fastly and Cloudbric Corp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On Premises
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government
BFSI
E-Commerce
Entertainment
Telecom & ISP
Other
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Netscout
Radware
Nexusguard
SiteLock
Verisign
Instart
Fastly
Cloudbric Corp
Cloudflare
Akamai
Kentik Detect
DOSarrest
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Distri
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027