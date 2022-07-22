Uncategorized

Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Transmitter IC

 

Receiver IC

 

Segment by Application

Smart Phones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Devices

Others

By Company

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

MediaTek

NXP

Broadcomm

On Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

ROHM Semiconductor

WiTricity

Elytone

Integrated Device Technology

Vishay Intertechnology

Toshiba

China Resources Microelectronics

Celfras Semiconductor

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Transmitter IC
1.2.3 Receiver IC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Smart Phones and Tablets
1.3.3 Wearable Electronic Devices
1.3.4 Medical Devices
1.3.5 Automobile Devices
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Production
2.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuits (ICs) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
 

 

