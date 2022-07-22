Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive MOSFETs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive MOSFETs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
N-Channel
P-Channel
Dual N and P-Channel
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
By Company
Infineon Technologies
Toshiba
STMicroelectronics
Nexperia
ON Semiconductor
Vishay
ROHM
Diodes
Renesas
Panasonic
Fuji Electric
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive MOSFETs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 N-Channel
1.2.3 P-Channel
1.2.4 Dual N and P-Channel
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Production
2.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive MOSFETs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive MOSFETs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive MOSFETs by Region (2023-2028)
