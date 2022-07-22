Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Internet of things (IOT) in retail market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Internet of things (IOT) in retail market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Service
Segment by Application
Digital Signage
Supply Chain Management
Payment
Smart Shelf
Others
By Company
Cisco
IBM
Intel
Microsoft
PTC
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
AWS
ARM
SAP
Zebra
Software AG
Bosch.IO
NEC Corporation
Oracle
AT&T
Vodafone
Softweb Solutions
Happiest Minds
Telit
Allerin
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Digital Signage
1.3.3 Supply Chain Management
1.3.4 Payment
1.3.5 Smart Shelf
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Industry Trends
2.3.2 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Drivers
2.3.3 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Challenges
2.3.4 Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Internet of things (IOT) in retail Players by Reven
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/