Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insurance fraud is any act committed to defraud an insurance process. This occurs when a claimant attempts to obtain some benefit or advantage they are not entitled to, or when an insurer knowingly denies some benefit that is due.In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward insurance investigative outsourcing. A number of major insurers in the U.S. have turned their insurance investigative activities over to outside service providers. Insurers are finding that insurance investigative outsourcing delivers impressive results when it comes to tackling fraud along with considerable cost savings and other bottom line benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outsourced Insurance Investigative in Global, including the following market information:

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outsourced Insurance Investigative market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Life Insurance Claims Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outsourced Insurance Investigative include PJS Investigations Pty Ltd, CoventBridge Group, Corporate Investigative Services, Robertson?Co, ICORP Investigations, Brumell Group, NIS Ltd., John Cutter Investigations (JCI) and Investigation Solutions Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outsourced Insurance Investigative companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Life Insurance Claims

Workers? Compensation Claims

Transportation / Cargo Theft Claims

Auto Insurance Claims

Health Insurance Claims

Homeowners Insurance Claims

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outsourced Insurance Investigative revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outsourced Insurance Investigative revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PJS Investigations Pty Ltd

CoventBridge Group

Corporate Investigative Services

Robertson?Co

ICORP Investigations

Brumell Group

NIS Ltd.

John Cutter Investigations (JCI)

Investigation Solutions Inc.

Kelmar Global

The Cotswold Group

Rick Crouch?Associates

V Trace Solutions

CSI Investigators Inc

ExamWorks Investigation Services

RGI Solutions

National Business Investigations

Delta Investigative Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outsourced Insurance Investigative Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outsourced Insurance Investigative Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Outsourced Insurance Investigative Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outsourced Insurance Investigative Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outsourced Insurance Investigativ

