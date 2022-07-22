Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Biocides
Preservatives
Segment by Application
Pulp
Paper
By Company
BASF
LANXESS
Dupont
Kemira
Thor Group Limited
Vink Chemicals
KLK Kolb
City Cat Chemicals
Dadia Chemical Industries
LAMIRSA
Acquaflex
Hakuto
Mid South Chemical
Dorf Ketal
Aries Chemical
NCR Biochemical
Siddharth Chemicals
Srivilas Hydrotech
KAM Biotechnology
Finor Piplaj Chemical
Suntex International
Hans Fine Chemical
Qingdao Xiangze Chemical
Zhongbei Fine Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper
1.2 Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Biocides
1.2.3 Preservatives
1.3 Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp
1.3.3 Paper
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Biocides and Preservatives for Pulp and Paper Estimates and Forec
