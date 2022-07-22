Electric Beauty Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Beauty Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Beauty Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Beauty Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hair Removal Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Beauty Devices include L?Oreal SA, Panasonic Corporation, Home SKinovations Ltd, Photomedax Inc., Carol Cole Company, Lumenis Ltd., The Proctor & Gamble Company, Syneron Medical and TRIA Beauty, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Beauty Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Acne Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Oxygen and Steaming Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Others

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Salon

Spa

At Home

Others

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Beauty Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Beauty Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Beauty Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Beauty Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L?Oreal SA

Panasonic Corporation

Home SKinovations Ltd

Photomedax Inc.

Carol Cole Company

Lumenis Ltd.

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Syneron Medical

TRIA Beauty, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Beauty Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Beauty Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Beauty Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Beauty Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Beauty Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Beauty Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Beauty Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Beauty Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Beauty Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Beauty Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Beauty Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Beauty Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Beauty Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Beauty Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Beauty Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

