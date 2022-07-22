Digital Door Lock System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Door Lock System in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Digital Door Lock System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Door Lock System market was valued at 1269.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3689.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Keypad Locks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Door Lock System include Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., The ASSA Abloy Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Godrej & Boyce, United Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation and Nestwell Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Door Lock System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Door Lock System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Door Lock System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Door Lock System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Door Lock System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Door Lock System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Door Lock System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Door Lock System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Door Lock System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Door Lock System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Door Lock System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Door Lock System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Door Lock System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Door Lock System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Door Lock System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Door Lock System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Door Lock System Companies

