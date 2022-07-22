International Courier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An international courier is a company that delivers a message, package or letter from one place or person to another place or person internationally.
This report contains market size and forecasts of International Courier in Global, including the following market information:
Global International Courier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global International Courier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Insured Package Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of International Courier include FedEx, DHL, UPS, TNT Express, EMS, CDEK and HaoZhun Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the International Courier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global International Courier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Insured Package
Non-insured Package
Global International Courier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personal Users
Business Users
Government and Organization
Global International Courier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies International Courier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies International Courier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FedEx
DHL
UPS
TNT Express
EMS
CDEK
HaoZhun Express
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 International Courier Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global International Courier Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global International Courier Overall Market Size
2.1 Global International Courier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global International Courier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top International Courier Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global International Courier Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global International Courier Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 International Courier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies International Courier Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Courier Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 International Courier Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Courier Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
