International Courier Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An international courier is a company that delivers a message, package or letter from one place or person to another place or person internationally.

This report contains market size and forecasts of International Courier in Global, including the following market information:

Global International Courier Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-international-courier-forecast-2022-2028-407

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global International Courier market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insured Package Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of International Courier include FedEx, DHL, UPS, TNT Express, EMS, CDEK and HaoZhun Express, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the International Courier companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global International Courier Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insured Package

Non-insured Package

Global International Courier Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Users

Business Users

Government and Organization

Global International Courier Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global International Courier Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies International Courier revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies International Courier revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FedEx

DHL

UPS

TNT Express

EMS

CDEK

HaoZhun Express

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-international-courier-forecast-2022-2028-407

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 International Courier Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global International Courier Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global International Courier Overall Market Size

2.1 Global International Courier Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global International Courier Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top International Courier Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global International Courier Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global International Courier Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 International Courier Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies International Courier Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Courier Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 International Courier Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 International Courier Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-international-courier-forecast-2022-2028-407

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global and United States International Courier Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global International Courier Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global International Courier Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026

