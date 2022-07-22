Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Area Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors include Apple Inc., Synaptics Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Goodix Ltd, Egis Technology Inc., Silead Inc., Idex ASA, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) and Thales SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Area

Swipe

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Devices

Travel & Immigration

Millitary

Others

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apple Inc.

Synaptics Inc.

Fingerprint Cards AB

Goodix Ltd

Egis Technology Inc.

Silead Inc.

Idex ASA

Safran Identity & Security (Morpho)

Thales SA

Suprema Inc.

Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH

Crossmatch

3M Cogent Inc.

NEC Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Compani

