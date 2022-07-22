Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Area Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors include Apple Inc., Synaptics Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Goodix Ltd, Egis Technology Inc., Silead Inc., Idex ASA, Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) and Thales SA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Area
Swipe
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Devices
Travel & Immigration
Millitary
Others
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Apple Inc.
Synaptics Inc.
Fingerprint Cards AB
Goodix Ltd
Egis Technology Inc.
Silead Inc.
Idex ASA
Safran Identity & Security (Morpho)
Thales SA
Suprema Inc.
Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
Crossmatch
3M Cogent Inc.
NEC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Capacitive Fingerprint Sensors Compani
