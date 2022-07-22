Oil Tanker Management System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Oil tanker management system is a kind of system that is designed especially for oil and chemical tanker management. Its main features include: crew management system and payroll, stores and procurement system, maintenance system, and so on.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Tanker Management System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Tanker Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Tanker Management System include SHIPMATE, ITM, EMPIRE NAVIGATION, Dynacom Tankers Management, Wilhelmsen, STAR, SpecTec and MAMS Tanker Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Tanker Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-premise
Cloud-based
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Shipping Company
Oil Tanker Management Company
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Tanker Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Tanker Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SHIPMATE
ITM
EMPIRE NAVIGATION
Dynacom Tankers Management
Wilhelmsen
STAR
SpecTec
MAMS Tanker Management
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Tanker Management System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil Tanker Management System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil Tanker Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil Tanker Management System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil Tanker Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil Tanker Management System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Tanker Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Oil Tanker Management System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Tanker Management System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Tanker Management System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Tanker M
